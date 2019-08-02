WEEKDAYS
Why Scott Disick No Longer Feels the Need to Hide His Past from His Children

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 7:39 AM

Scott Disick is in a really good place now.

So, with the premiere of his new reality series just a few days off—Flip It Like Disick makes its official debut this Sunday, Aug. 4, at 9 p.m.—the seasoned TV personality, clothing designer and luxury house-flipper is reflecting on the ways in which he's transformed his life these last few years, both professionally and personally. In this candid sit-down interview alongside Keeping Up With the Kardashians co-star and longtime friend Khloe Kardashian, Scott tells E! News he wants to be honest about his past (even the less favorable moments) with children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick.

"I think definitely years ago there was things that I would never in a million years want my children to see or hear about. But the truth of the matter is now I've gotten to a place where I think that I will tell them all these stories," Kourtney Kardashian's ex explains, adding that his kids "probably wouldn't even believe how bad of a place I really was in" several years ago.

Fans of KUWTK who remember Scott's "bad place" behavior also know the dedicated father of three has come a markedly long way since then. And, being that he's in a very different place now, he believes his past experiences could make for an important lesson about growth for his children.

"Now, I have a place to actually show them like, 'Listen, this is how disgusting I was at one point,'" he continues. "'And now, let me teach you and build from here that this is not the life you want to lead.'"

Hear more self-reflection from Scott—and find out why you'd never catch him in the gym with Khloe—in the video above!

