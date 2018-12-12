Dating #NoFilter Is the Ultimate Blind Date Watch Party You Don't Want to Miss!

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 7:00 AM

Nina Parker, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Blind dates often end in one of two ways: you meet someone special that you hope to see again OR you have quite the disastrous story to tell at future dinner parties.

Thus, it isn't surprising that E! announced today that they'll be taking a closer look at the modern dating world through a new show titled Dating #NoFilter, which premieres Jan. 21. Over the course of 20 half hour episodes, three pairs of outspoken comedians will dish out play-by-plays as they follow singles on outrageous and surprising first dates.

"Dating in a hashtag world can provide humorous, sometimes outrageous situations, and our comics are ready to bring it," Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP of Development and Production at E!, said in a statement. "Armed with wine, popcorn, and astute observations, they will offer hilarious commentary as our daters navigate the thrills and awkward drama in their quest for love."

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

It's said the comedians—including Biniam "Ben" Bizuneh, Cara Connors, Rocky Dale Davis, Kelsey Darragh, Ben Evans, Zach Noe Towers and E!'s own Nina Parker—will offer up biting commentary as they join the audience in watching these romantic outings.

This blind date watch party is destined to be E!'s next greatest guilty pleasure and we're so about it. Oh, and in a happy turn of events, it's said that Dating #NoFilter will air Monday through Thursday for five weeks.

And, who knows, we may even get to watch a real love story unfold…so be sure to not miss the premiere on Monday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 p.m.

