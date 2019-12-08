Almost seven months after their festive first date, Daria Roundtree and Allison Joseph are still going strong!

"Going into the show I didn't think it would lead me to my missing puzzle piece," Roundtree tells E! News now, going on thank the folks at Dating #NoFilter for "connecting me with my beautiful weirdo of a girlfriend who's helped me grow more than I thought possible and is everything I've wished for!"

Courtesy of a pet-friendly blind arrangement in May 2019, the 27-year-old cinematographer met her match in Allison, a 25-year-old fashion designer who expresses similar gratitude in her own new comments. "Daria has had my back in more ways than I have ever expected to be supported," she says. "It's been an honor to grow deeper in our relationship."

Daria and Allison got acquainted during Dating #NoFilter's holiday-themed episode, which taped earlier this year and finally aired tonight. In keeping with the series' format, Daria organized the happy couple's initial rendezvous without input from her then-anonymous match. Fortunately for Allison, arriving to a scenic overlook spot where Daria awaited her with a herd of puppies wearing Santa Claus costumes felt like the perfect meet-up.