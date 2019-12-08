Almost seven months after their festive first date, Daria Roundtree and Allison Joseph are still going strong!
"Going into the show I didn't think it would lead me to my missing puzzle piece," Roundtree tells E! News now, going on thank the folks at Dating #NoFilter for "connecting me with my beautiful weirdo of a girlfriend who's helped me grow more than I thought possible and is everything I've wished for!"
Courtesy of a pet-friendly blind arrangement in May 2019, the 27-year-old cinematographer met her match in Allison, a 25-year-old fashion designer who expresses similar gratitude in her own new comments. "Daria has had my back in more ways than I have ever expected to be supported," she says. "It's been an honor to grow deeper in our relationship."
Daria and Allison got acquainted during Dating #NoFilter's holiday-themed episode, which taped earlier this year and finally aired tonight. In keeping with the series' format, Daria organized the happy couple's initial rendezvous without input from her then-anonymous match. Fortunately for Allison, arriving to a scenic overlook spot where Daria awaited her with a herd of puppies wearing Santa Claus costumes felt like the perfect meet-up.
"I'm a photographer," Daria told her date. "And I wanted to take some photos of puppies that need adopting."
"Oh my gosh, that is the cutest thing," Allison exclaimed, revealing sweetly during a personal vlog update post-introductions that, if the afternoon goes well, "I could definitely see myself kissing her under the mistletoe."
And while there might not have been any romantic foliage hanging around at the time, the pair eventually did seal their date with a smooch.
"I want an update! I want the morning after video! I want to see more of those two!" shouted comedian Zach Noe Towers, just one of six Dating #NoFilter commentators who fiercely rooted for this relationship. Clearly, they were onto something!
In a video update unveiled near the end of tonight's show, Daria told cameras she and Allison met "at the exact moment we needed to be brought together." And more than half a year later, the two are partners in more way than one.
"We are on our way to becoming a power couple consciously evolving to make the world a better more mindful place," says Joseph, who recently won the Emerging Designer Award at L.A.'s Equality Fashion Week.
"I documented it and made a video for her," adds Roundtree, going on to tease an upcoming collaboration with an influencer set to appear at The Streamy Awards later this week. Joseph will design the personality's red carpet ensemble while Roundtree films the occasion.
To learn more about Daria and Allison's first date, scroll through the photos below!
Photos
See More From Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard
Congrats to Daria and Allison!