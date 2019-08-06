You shouldn't be jumping through hoops to make your relationship work, but you may occasionally get roped into traversing an obstacle course in the wilderness with a guy you met earlier this afternoon.

That's essentially the premise behind this initially amusing (unless you're afraid of heights, in which case, initially terrifying might feel more appropriate here), ultimately sweet clip from Dating #NoFilter's season two premiere, which kicks off tonight, Aug. 6, at 11 p.m., with a pair of back-to-back episodes. Per his adventurous blind date's request, the clip finds Andrew at the base of an elevated ropes course, wearing full climbing gear and surrounded by nature.

"OK, you ready?" he asks potential new muse William, the crop-top designer who definitely suggested this activity in the first place but suddenly seems less sure that climbing a two-story ladder with a harness on is really what he wants to be doing right now.

"Maybe we'll have a rescue moment. A damsel in distress," notes comedian and commentator Zach Noe Towers—who, like the rest of Dating #NoFilter's team of comedians, is watching the wilderness ice-breaker unfold on a TV screen—and partner Kelsey Darragh agrees that'd be "cute."