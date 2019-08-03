Horror can make for great blind date material, provided the chills play out in a movie or TV show and not at all in real life. A first date that starts to feel like a horror movie is—best case scenario—a really horrible first date.

From bug-eyed marionettes to spare-limb-in-the-closet admissions, Dating #NoFilter has seen many a red flag crop up on its blind date live feed, ranging from moderately concerning to, "Wait, is this not the premise to actual slasher film, or…?"

"I've seen too many Michael Myers movies," comments Nightly Pop's Nina Parker in this mostly hilarious, slightly alarming compilation video highlighting some of the scariest blind meetups from Dating #NoFilter's first season. "I know how that ends."