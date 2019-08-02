Do you enjoy night hikes with strangers? How about finger guns? Could your inner lip tattoo be an Instagram hashtag? Totally fine to keep those things to yourself during a first date.

In fact, the comedians-slash-love-gurus behind Dating #NoFilter would probably—no, definitely—recommend it, especially to those interested in ever seeing their date again. As this hilarious compilation video from the reality series' first season makes abundantly clear, there are serious dos and don'ts to blind dating, and nobody wants to end up in the latter category.

Topics to stay away from: the sex education class you took before this to learn more about "a female's anatomy," lethal injections, your Durango. Lesser but still pretty egregious no-no's include talking about your weekend gig as a "hype man" and bringing your favorite Renaissance mask to dinner.