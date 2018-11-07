Teresa Giudice is back in front of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras for a ninth season of fun, family and fights. But a major dramatic development happened for Teresa and her family off camera when a judge ruled her husband, Joe Giudice, who is currently serving time in prison for tax fraud, would be deported upon release.

"My daughters and myself are devastated over the news," Teresa told Daily Pop hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart. "We're going to appeal it, we're just taking it one day at a time. That's all we can do."

Teresa said her daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana, are supporting each other through this hard time. "They adore their father, they need their father and they want him to come home," he said.