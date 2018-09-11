Omarosa Manigault Newman has an idea about who wrote the anonymous New York Times Op-Ed that rocked the Trump Administration and shocked the nation.

A scavenger hunt of sorts has ensued following the Op-Ed's publication in search of the mysterious author's identity. The writer, who is only described as "a senior official in the Trump administration," described "a quiet resistance within the administration." They wrote, "We believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic."

Since the Op-Ed's publication on Sept. 5, guesses have been made as to who penned it, but official after official denies ownership of the piece. President Donald Trump even announced recently that he wants Jeff Sessions' Justice Department to investigate the matter, citing "national security" purposes.

Now, the former Celebrity Apprentice star and former aide to President Trump is giving her two cents as to who she believes authored the article.