by Lena Grossman | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 5:31 PM
One real housewife of New York City is getting real about her thoughts on co-star Luann de Lesseps.
Ramona Singer spoke with E! News' Daily Pop and dished on all things Real Housewives and dating-related. Fellow Housewives star de Lesseps checked out of rehab in early August after a three week stint in a Connecticut facility. Singer hasn't spoken to de Lesseps since she left rehab, but shared her opinions about the situation as a whole.
When Singer was first asked if she was proud of Luann's recovery, there was a long pause. "I think someone who gets out of rehab after two weeks...I mean are they really well? What kind of message are you sending to other people who have serious alcoholic problems?" she said after a few moments.
The RHONY star not only questioned de Lesseps' wellness, but the legitimacy as well. "I don't think anyone can get better after two, three weeks," she explained to Daily Pop.
Mathieu Young/Bravo
De Lesseps' first time in rehab lasted for about a month, but Singer wished it was longer. "Obviously she went in a few months ago for 30 days...I said to one of her friends, 'Please have her stay for two months,'" Singer explained.
She celebrated six months of sobriety in early July, which commenced after de Lesseps' Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, Fla. for disorderly intoxication and battery. She also was caught telling a police officer, "I'm going to kill you" when she was being handcuffed. At the time of her arrest, de Lesseps told E! News that her trip to Palm Beach "brought up long-buried emotions." She and her now ex-husband Tom D'Agostino got married in Palm Beach.
It's been an emotional week for the RHONY cast, as Bethenny Frankel's boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead on Aug. 10 at Trump Tower. The cause of death remains under investigation, and fellow cast members have spoken out about the loss. Singer told Daily Pop that she "texted [Bethenny] my condolences," but it's the family that Shields leaves behind that hurts the most for Singer. "I just feel bad for the children. He left four children behind, and that just breaks my heart," she said.
Another heart-breaker for Singer is Carole Radziwill's departure from the show as she pursues new career opportunities. Singer is "terribly upset" about it and spoke about Radwizill's character as a whole (while taking a dig at frenemy Frankel while she's at it): "She was such a voice of reason. She was one person who, because she was a writer, could go up against Bethenny because I get all flustered and Bethenny just barrels over everyone. She was honest and real and giving and kind and smart."
We know Singer isn't afraid to speak the truth, but there is one subject she won't spill on so easily. When asked about a mysterious man she was seen kissing, she replied, "I don't kiss and tell."
She didn't get off that easily, though. Singer, who is single, talked about loving her life and not getting tied down just yet. "I'm having the time of my life. I'm not seriously involved with any one person and I meet people left and right," she revealed.
The socialite continued her breezy response about the kiss: "What's a kiss? A kiss is fine. I'm very young looking, energetic and younger men are attracted to me, so I'm embracing it. Why not?"
