From one Real Housewife to another, Vicki Gunvalson sends her love to Luann de Lesseps.
Just as news broke that the Real Housewives of New York City mainstay would return to rehab for the second time in a year, Gunvalson addressed the admittedly unfortunate development on E!'s Daily Pop for the first time.
"That makes me sad," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Monday. "I think the whole exposure of going out and trying to stay sober and not have a cocktail when you have an issue is really difficult—especially in the social scene that we're all in. So I'm sorry to hear that."
Just weeks ago, de Lesseps celebrated six months of sobriety after completing an inpatient treatment program in Florida. In May, the Bravolebrity reached a plea deal in her drunk and disorderly conduct case.
Lars Niki/Getty Images
Vicki also touched on the "pressure" the women of the Real Housewives franchise face, saying it's extremely difficult to strike a balance between the life you lead when cameras aren't rolling and when filming picks up again.
"There's a lot of pressure trying to manage your business and your personal life and your show life," the O.G. from the O.C. said. "It's like you have three or four different lives that you're trying to blend together."
As previously reported, de Lesseps will not attend tomorrow's RHONY reunion taping. Bravo shared in a statement with E! News, "Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."
The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
