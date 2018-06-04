It's about time someone cast Sophia Bush in an animated film!

The raspy voiced actress plays Voyd in Disney- Pixar's Incredibles 2, debuting in theaters nationwide June 15. Bush sat down with Daily Pop's Carisa Culiner and Justin Sylvester today, where she shared the story of how she learned she'd been cast in the highly anticipated sequel.

"I screamed. I was actually at lunch with a friend. I never check e-mail; it's like a thing that I'm sort of famous sin my inner circle for. So, I got a text message saying, 'Open your e-mail right now!' I was like, 'OK...' So, I did. There was a letter—like an old-fashioned, beautiful letter that has all the Incredibles characters on the bottom—and it's from Brad Bird, who's the writer and the director, asking me to be in Incredibles 2. I screamed out loud," she said. "Everyone in the restaurant turned and I was like, 'Hey! Hi! It's fine. This is why I can't have nice things.' I was beside myself. It's my favorite animated movie ever made, so to be in the sequel is huge!"

(Catherine Keener, Bob Odenkirk and Isabella Rossellini were also cast as new characters.)