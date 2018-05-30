Flipping houses gets a little bit more complicated when exes are involved.

As fans prepare for the return of HGTV's Flip or Flop this Thursday, many are curious to see what cameras captured as Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa chose to work together after breaking up.

When appearing on Daily Pop, one of the stars got real about some of the drama that was all caught on tape.

"We do our best to be as professional as possible but every now and then we have to jab at each other—sometimes more serious than others," Tarek admitted to Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner. "It's kind of how it goes nowadays."

He continued, "I just watched the first episode last week and it is absolutely different than anything you've ever seen from us. We got into a few arguments that I didn't think were going to make camera and they did."