Taking action in more ways than one.

Ludacris was working to launch Kid Nation, a platform that aims to educate the next generation about current events through music, before George Floyd's death. However, the tragic incident—and the conversations he eventually had with Floyd's family—have him more motivated than ever to "add some positivity and add some solutions," he told E!'s Erin Lim on Daily Pop.

"I'm a parent myself, and you know, I think children are still impressionable and it's hard having conversations with them about what's going on today," Ludacris said. "And everybody's looking for answers to all the negativity and things that are going on...especially for the new generation, which I feel we have to secure and try to enrich them as much as possible. So that's why this is so passionate for me. And I think, what better way to do it than through song?"

Kid Nation, which Ludacris co-founded with his business partner Sandy Lal, is tentatively scheduled for a full launch in the fall, but the platform has already released two songs: "Get Along" about racial equality and "Stay Clean," about hygiene in the age of coronavirus. Though Kid Nation is aimed at young people, Ludacris stressed the importance of not just talking to the youth, but listening, too.