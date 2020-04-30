Welcome to the world, baby girl Culiner!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner and husband Shanon Culiner welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Tuesday, April 28 at 11:01 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Carissa and Shanon named their bundle of joy Zoey Grace Culiner. Too cute!

Carissa tells E! exclusively, "Delivery went extremely smoothly. I even got to do the Kourtney Kardashian thing and partly pull her out of me. It was the most amazing experience! We're back home now, and mom and Zoey are doing great. Chase is loving being a big brother so far. He thinks Zoey is just the cutest thing!"

Carissa shared some exclusive first photos (which were edited with the help of Andrea Larison with Children At Play Photography) of baby Zoey Grace and we must say she's beyond adorable!