Chad Johnson and Annalise Mishler spoke out on his arrest in their first joint interview for Monday's episode of Daily Pop.

Back in February, The Bachelorette alum was arrested in Los Angeles for robbery with domestic violence enhancement. The arrest took place after a series of alleged incidents over the course of two days at Mishler's residence.

According to Mishler's legal representative, a neighbor called the police after claiming to hear and see an alleged altercation involving a man pounding on a door and screaming profanities. Her legal team claimed Mishler tried to call the police, as well but was unsuccessful after Johnson allegedly grabbed and threw her phone.

Mishler's legal representative claimed police asked Mishler if she was injured upon their arrival and were told Johnson "sort of backhanded her right eye" the previous night and also "had her sweatshirt twisted in his hand, lifting her off the ground outside of his apartment so as not to let her walk home to her own unit." Johnson later claimed in an Instagram Stories video there was "never any domestic abuse of any kind."

Johnson was also accused of being drunk and punching a hole in her wall the night before.

In addition to his arrest, Johnson was served a temporary restraining order per California law, Mishler's legal representative said. He was released from jail on bond and is due back in court on March 17.

"I was just scared, honestly," Mishler told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner in regard to the alleged incidents.