Bad Bunny is on top of the world (and rightfully so)!

The Latin superstar, who is nominated for a whopping 14 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, stopped by E!'s Daily Pop Monday to talk about his new album, activism and so much more.

"I feel so good, I feel amazing. I'm so happy," the "Ignorantes" singer told Justin Sylvester and Erin Lim. "I think that I am in the happiest moment of my career. So I'm enjoying the process."

The crooner, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, revealed the adorable origin story of his stage name with proof from an adorable childhood photo. "Bad Bunny, that name comes from a picture when I was a kid. I think that I was six years old," he dished before showing a precious pic of himself in a white bunny costume. "I was so mad. That was Easter day in the school and the teacher picked me to dress up."