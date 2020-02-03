Chrissy Metz is calm, cool and collected heading into the 2020 Oscars.

On Monday morning, the This Is Us actress made this abundantly clear during her visit to Daily Pop. As E! readers surely know, Metz will be performing the Oscar nominated ballad, "I'm Standing With You" at Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards.

"I'm really, actually, very excited. I think everyone else is more nervous for me than I am," Metz relayed to Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "I know that I'm there to do a job. And like, I'm gonna be present, I'm gonna be prepared and I'm just gonna have a good time."

In fact, Metz emphasized that she's "so honored" to be a performer that she just wants to "enjoy it." We can get on board with that!

"It's such an emotional song, so I'm very excited," Metz admitted.

The powerful song, whose music and lyrics are by Diane Warren, was featured in the 2019 film Breakthrough. In the movie, Metz played Joyce Smith, a devoted Christian mom who turns to prayer after her teenage son has a near-death experience.