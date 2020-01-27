A true tragedy.

On Monday morning, Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart touched on the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and many others. As Bryant was an NBA legend and his daughter only 13, it wasn't surprising when emotions ran high in the studio.

Specifically, Sylvester fought back tears as he reflected on the loss of his own father.

"I lost my dad almost 15 years ago and I thought I worked through all of it. And it's moments like these, where you see photos of them and you see Vanessa [Bryant] with the girls and it brings you back," Sylvester admitted to his co-hosts. "It totally brings you back and, you know, it's really sad. You know, it's a really sad moment."

In addition to this honest moment, a shocking revelation came about during the Daily Pop broadcast. We're, of course, referring to E!'s own Will Marfuggi's admission that he and his daughter saw the Bryant helicopter flying in the sky not long before the fatal crash.