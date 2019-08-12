Brandon Thomas Lee has a few thoughts on those PDA-packed photos of Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter.

The Hills: New Beginnings star shared them all on Monday's episode of E! News' Daily Pop.

Over the weekend, fans learned that Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called it quits. Paparazzi then photographed the 26-year-old singer kissing Carter during an Italian getaway. After the photos started to spread online, Brody Jenner, who announced his split from Carter about a week before, took to Instagram to post a picture of himself in Malibu, Calif.

"Don't let yesterday take up too much of today," he captioned the photo.

Lee then commented on the post and joked they should "round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out."

"Watch out!" Jenner replied. "Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon."

After seeing the comments, Cyrus wrote back, "@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."

During his Daily Pop interview, Lee insisted he didn't care about the drama and was just kidding.

"I was just like, 'This is getting out of hand,'" he said. "This whole thing is just so, like—I don't know. I didn't even want to get involved with it. It just seems so fake to me."