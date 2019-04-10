Think you know everything about 'N Sync? Think again.

On Wednesday morning, Lance Bass stopped by Daily Pop to discuss YouTube premium's The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, a documentary about "one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in American history." Specifically, boy band impresario Lou Pearlman conned countless people out of money—including the A-listers he represented.

"So many people in Orlando lost their entire life savings over this man," Lance, who serves as one of the film's producers, knowingly stated.

Thus, it was understandable when Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester inquired about the specific sum Pearlman swiped from Bass. While the former boy bander admitted that he never calculated out a specific amount, the estimate he gave will horrify you.