Rose McGowan is speaking out after Harvey Weinstein was indicted on rape and sex crime charges.

In a new Instagram posted Wednesday evening, the actress and CITIZEN ROSE star reacted to the grand jury's decision made earlier today in a New York City courtroom.

"INDICTED. FINALLY. I've been indicted by the media he's bought out for years to trash me. Now it is a new chapter for both of us," Rose began in her social media post. "What would others say about you if they didn't know who you were? Who I am has been told to the world for me in magazines, newspapers, blogs, videos, tabloids."

She continued, "The narrative of me—my story—has been sold to you as a work of fiction. The media often cuts you when they can, especially if they've been paid off to–the journalists and reporters who are safe in their cubicles and do not have to drown in your tears or see the bruises. All they see is numbers. Views. Ratings. And all you were told is that I was a horror show. Someone damaged. Someone off-kilter. Someone not right. Luckily, many worldwide saw through this fiction, sadly, far more continue to hound me with this false narrative without realizing that every evil thing they repeat about me means they are doing the work of a rapist."

Harvey has denied any and all accusations of non-consensual sex. In fact, attorney Ben Brafman released a new statement after his client was indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree.