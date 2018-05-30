"The things that I remember about being little in Children of God, a lot of women were just called nannies and they collectively took care of the children," she shares. "I recall my father more than I recall my mother during that period. I do remember a lot of different hands and a lot of different legs."

While she admits it was nice having so many people around to take care of her, it put a lot of distance between her and her mom throughout her life. "Not really attaching to one person and being confused as to who or if there was one person that I was supposed to attach to," she reveals.

Even if the experience was complicated for her, reliving it brings her a little closer to her late father who was very happy in that environment. "I think Italy was his favorite part of life," she recalls.