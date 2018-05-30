by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 30, 2018 6:00 AM
Never forget where you come from.
Rose McGowan is taking a hard look at her past on this week's episode of CITIZEN ROSE. The actress turned activist is in Italy with her aunt and decided to visit the place she grew up while her family was involved with Children of God.
"He was very eccentric and very nice," one of the old members shares with Rose about her father. While Rose had a strong bond with her dad, she feels a little torn about her memories of the group. Mainly stemming from the amount of people who were responsible for raising her.
E!
"The things that I remember about being little in Children of God, a lot of women were just called nannies and they collectively took care of the children," she shares. "I recall my father more than I recall my mother during that period. I do remember a lot of different hands and a lot of different legs."
While she admits it was nice having so many people around to take care of her, it put a lot of distance between her and her mom throughout her life. "Not really attaching to one person and being confused as to who or if there was one person that I was supposed to attach to," she reveals.
Even if the experience was complicated for her, reliving it brings her a little closer to her late father who was very happy in that environment. "I think Italy was his favorite part of life," she recalls.
See the emotional moment in the clip above.
Nikki Bella Says a "Huge Piece" of Herself Is Missing After Calling Off Wedding to John Cena on Total Bellas
Inside Andy Cohen's Surprise Watch What Happens Live 50th Birthday Party: John Mayer Hosts Night of Songs and Surprises
Roseanne Barr Says She Was "Ambien Tweeting" About Valerie Jarrett: "I'm Not a Racist, Just an Idiot"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?