Hollywood lost a shining star.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Chelsea Lately star, Chuy Bravo, had passed away the day before, Entertainment Tonight reported. The actor and television personality, whose real name was Jesús Melgoza, was only 63-years-old.

While details surrounding his death are still unclear, TMZ reports he was suffering from a stomach ache and was hospitalized in Mexico City.

After news broke about his death, many of his co-stars and famous pals have all taken to social media to share their condolences.

Heather McDonald was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to the late actor.

"I just heard minutes ago about our Chuy," the 49-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. "I don't have many details but we are finding now Please keep his family in your prayers and remember all the laughs and joy he brought to so many of us.