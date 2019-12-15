Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler's sidekick on the E! talk show Chelsea Lately, has died. He was 63.

The fan-favorite Mexican-American performer passed away suddenly on Saturday night, ET reported.

Chuy had worked on Chelsea Lately from its 2007 debut until 2014, when it ended its eight-season run. Earlier this month, Chelsea paid tribute to him on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget @chuybravo," the comedienne wrote, alongside a photo of the two posing together on the Chelsea Lately set.

"I love this picture because—not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top," she said. "Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting."

"I just heard minutes ago about our Chuy," Chelsea Lately writer and comedienne wrote on Instagram, alongside an announcement about his death. "I don't have many details but we are finding now Please keep his family in your prayers and remember all the laughs and joy he brought to so many of us. #chuybravorip."