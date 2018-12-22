North West is one lucky little girl.

In this bonus footage from Kim Kardashian's visit to Busy Tonight, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the sweet holiday surprise she had arranged for her oldest child.

"I got North an all Squishy tree with ornaments that are Squishies," Kanye West's wife shared with Busy Philipps. "She's gonna be in heaven when we decorate it tomorrow."

However, North's Christmas tree might have some competition as Busy revealed that her daughter Cricket has a similar tree setup. "She's got one of those white trees," the Dawson's Creek alum revealed. "And it's all unicorns and purple and Squishies and all that stuff."

Looks like we've discovered the hot new trend among celebrities' offspring!