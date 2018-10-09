Busy Philipps has been in this industry for almost 20 years, so it's no wonder she has curated a style that's all her own.

Whether she's hitting a red carpet with bestie Michelle Williams or stepping out on the streets of Los Angeles, the Busy Tonight star is always dressed to impress. However, the fashionable mother of two isn't worrying about following any trends…as she's the one starting them!

As Busy regularly rocks bright colors and vibrant patterns, it's safe to say that the Dawson's Creek alum makes a statement through her clothes and we couldn't love it more.

For a closer look at Busy's memorable fashionista moments, be sure to take a look at the images below!