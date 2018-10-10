Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams' friendship is actually the best thing to come out of Dawson's Creek (sorry Pacey and Joey!). But seriously, this BFF duo is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

In case you'd like a little refresher, Philipps and Williams, who recently co-starred in Amy Schumer's film I Feel Pretty, met on the set of the WB series back when Philipps joined the cast in 2001.

On screen, their characters—Philipps played Audrey and Williams played Jen—didn't have a lot of scenes together, but off screen, these two have been almost inseparable ever since.

Now that Philipps has a new talk show coming to E! in October called Busy Tonight, we can't help but wonder what sort of BFF stories the actress will share about her ride or die on the daily.

Will the two exchange texts or calls on the series? Will Williams make a few guest appearances?

Only time will tell how much of the ladies' friendship we will see on screen, but we do have a long list of reasons we currently love this best friend pair.