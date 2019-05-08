by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., May. 8, 2019 9:00 AM
Topher Grace has been in the business a long time.
He's done sitcoms, dramas, action films and sci-fi fantasies—lots of them too! So it's not too much of a surprise when the sharp-witted actor (who's set to star in National Geographic's upcoming miniseries The Hot Zone when it premieres at the end of the month) admits he can't actually remember some of the plots he helped bring to life onscreen in this clip from Tuesday's Busy Tonight.
Take That '70s Show, the popular long-running comedy series that's at least one of Topher's most recognizable roles to date.
"When I am out of town, [That '70s Show will] be on and I'll look around and go, 'Eh, maybe I'm gonna watch this,'" he says, and the audience is already chuckling. Continuing, Eric Forman's real-life counterpart explains, "I'll forget having done that episode. And I'm watching it like, 'What does happen with Eric and Donna in this one? Oh. I hope they get together or whatever.'"
Topher's selective memory when it comes to personal acting credits sounds a little bit like a blessing though.
As he goes on to tell host Busy Philipps, lots of acting credits means lots of material for fans and haters alike to comment on via social media. So, his response to pop culture mongers still salty about his performance in 2007's Spider-Man 3? Never heard of it.
"When people are like, 'You were a sh--ty Venom,' I'm like, 'Oh, what movie is that from?'" he cracks, taking a sip of his drink. "And I'll like, kind of Google it."
And that's how it's done folks! Find out which That '70s Show nickname still haunts Topher online—and see Busy go bananas for Angela Kinsey and Joshua Snyder's boozy dessert recipe—in the clips above!
