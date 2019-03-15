TUES - FRI
11 PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse Teach Busy Philipps the Beauty in a Purposefully Ugly Pic

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 6:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Keeping on trend.

In this digital exclusive ahead of Monday's all-new Busy Tonight, Five Feet Apart stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse teach Busy Philipps about Instagram's newest, quirky trend. Specifically, the late-night host finds herself baffled by the on-purpose ugly pics.

"So, why? Why, why, Haley Lu?" the Dawson's Creek alum inquires.

"I'll tell you! Honestly, there's more control in purposefully looking bad in a photo—instead of like, trying to look cute and then looking at it and being like, 'Awww, I look like s--t!'" the 24-year-old actress relays.

In order to master the new trend, Busy tasks Haley Lu with modeling a variety of ugly looks. In fact, thanks to the direction by Philipps, The Edge of Seventeen star perfectly nails the "face you make when you accidentally hit like on someone's very old Instagram."

Photos

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Haley Lu isn't the only one to get in on the fun as Cole also poses for a few silly looks. Unsurprisingly, the Disney Channel alum has us LOL-ing with his "face you make when someone calls you by your twin's name." We won't be calling the Riverdale actor Dylan Sprouse anytime soon!

According to Sprouse, the fad "is supposed to hurt your ego."

"That's how you know you're doing it right," Richardson further adds.

Thankfully, Busy takes to the trend quickly and gifts fans with a (staged) breastfeeding sloth snap. Don't believe us?

Be sure to take a look at the digital exclusive for yourself above and see Cole and Hayley's appearance on a brand-new Busy Tonight, Monday, Mar. 18 at 11 p.m. only on E! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Cole Sprouse , Busy Philipps , Late Night , Instagram , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner

Reese Witherspoon Perfectly Responds to Rumors She and Jennifer Garner Are Pregnant

Kat Von D

Kat Von D Addresses ''Awful'' Rumors That She Is an Anti-Vaxxer and Nazi

Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Face $500 Billion Lawsuit

Mysterious Kidnapping of Madeleine McCann

Louis Tomlinson Faces Another Tragic Loss With Sister's Death

Lizzie McGuire, Carly Schroeder

Lizzie McGuire Star Carly Schroeder Joins the Army: See What the Cast Is Doing Now

5 of Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift's Best BFF Moments

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.