"Bigger Is Better!" Model Natasha Crown Reveals She Wants the "World's Biggest Bum" on Botched

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 10:00 AM

For model Natasha Crown, "bigger is better."

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Botched, the Serbian-born looker reveals all about her quest for the "world's biggest bum." Apparently, Natasha has had the fat from her body removed and placed inside her buttock for a larger look.

"My bum is like another dimension," Natasha boasts in a confessional. "I have broken chairs with my butt, I have broken beds, I have broken people with my bum."

Although Natasha hasn't always been the curvy woman she is now, she has no plans to slim down in the future. In fact, she's undergone several additional procedures to ensure her fuller figure.

"Over the last four years, I have had three Brazilian butt-lifts, one breast augmentation and then I've done some fillers in my chin, my lips and my cheekbones," Natasha continues.

Photos

Most Interesting Patients on Botched

In order to maintain her curves, Natasha has gained 20 kilos (which is about 44 pounds). While Natasha's bottom is her prized asset, she is hoping Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif can fix her breasts as they've become "really saggy now."

"I want to lift them up and to do them bigger," Natasha concludes. "My goal is to have world's biggest bum and nothing is gonna stop me from achieving my goal."

Hear all about Natasha's situation in the clip above!

Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK

