Botched is coming back...and it isn't going anywhere.

Today the E! network confirmed that the mega-hit medical show has been greenlit for a 6th season. This exciting news was announced right as the Botched season 5 supertease dropped and, to be honest, it's like Christmas came early.

The new season, slated to premiere on December 6, will showcase Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow as they tackle even more high stakes procedures. And from what we can tell in the clip above, the Botched doctors will have many interesting patients this season.

For starters, in the season 5 premiere, singer-songwriter "Tiny" Tameka Harris will accompany her best friend to a consultation with Dr. Dubrow over a botched breast augmentation. Oh, and Pixee Fox will make her return to Botched as she has had a whirlwind of plastic surgeries. Of course, these aren't even the most outlandish cases the docs will face!