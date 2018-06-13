RETURNS
15 MAY

Allegra Needs Help to Fix Her Mega-Breasts and Sharon Wants a New and Improved Butt on Botched

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Botched is back at it again! 

On this week's episode, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif battle one of their hardest cases yet. Their first patient, Sharon, needs their help with her butt. Unlike a lot of previous patients, it's not just for vanity, but she has a growth issue that has severely impacted her life. 

"I was born with a tumor on my lower back. Doctors then explained that I had spina bifida, they removed the tumor, and as a result of the surgery, my backside, it started to grow up," she shared. 

It may be a complicated procedure, but there is still hope for her yet! "I don't think any plastic surgeon on earth has ever seen this," Dr. Dubrow shares. "To fix this, we have to make incisions all over it…this is a nip tuck like no other."

Lucky for her, she was in great hands and ended up with the butt of her dreams. At the end of the day, it's all about loving the skin you're in. "When I look in the mirror, I see the perfect backside that I've always wanted," Sharon revealed.  

Watch

Botched Docs Take on Dog Bite Case This Wednesday

Botched 418, Before and After

E!

Their next patient was singing a slightly different tune. Allegra has a big breast issue and needed the doctors help asap! 

"I got my first breast implants and they were 800ccs," she revealed. "After the expanders were put in, I did notice that my left side sat a little bit higher and was firmer." While she loves the size, she is less than thrilled with how lopsided they are. Will this problem be too big for Dr. Dubrow?! 

"Once the implant is exposed, game over baby. Dunzo, over. Bye bye big breasts forever," Dr. Dubrow told her about the risky surgery. So it's either perfect symmetry with smaller boobs or just accept the lopsided size. 

Watch

Botched Recap: Season 4, Episode 17

Allegra, Botched 418

E!

"The worst scenario for me would be losing my boobs and I love my boobs," Allegra explained. "Living with asymmetry now, all things considered, I'm happy to live with it."

The docs also worked with Karissa who had a dog bite incident that left her lip gnarled and she wanted to get it fixed badly.

"I was playing with the dog. Sitting on the floor and I was about to pick up my phone and the last thing I remember is my friend running up to me with a towel, holding it on my face and everyone was just running up to me in a panic. I looked down and I was drenched in maroon. It all blacked out," Karissa explained about the incident that left her face scarred. 

While she's tried to have surgeries to fix the issue before, she was hoping that Dr. Nassif's touch would be the miracle she needs. 

Watch

Botched Patient Rajee Returns for a 3rd Time

Botched 418, Before and After

E!

"It's so hard. I'm so young and I don't want to look like this the rest of my life," she explained to them. 

Dr. Nassif didn't disappoint and was able to improve the look and function of Karissa's mouth, and she couldn't be happier with the results. 

"After a few unsuccessful reconstruction attempts, I had lost all hope that I would ever be able to eat, feel, or look normal ever again," she revealed. "Thanks to Dr. Nassif I can open my mouth more and when I look in the mirror I see my old self." 

See everything that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above! 

Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Boobs , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Would "Love" to Participate in Parks and Recreation Reboot: "I Miss Andy"

Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

Watch Beyoncé Wish Rumi and Sir Carter a Happy Birthday During Concert

ESC: Zendaya, Retro Hairstyles

Zendaya's Textured Curls and More Celebrity Hair Trends Making a Comeback

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, 41st Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's Trainer Reveals Their Exact Workout Routine

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

How Pete Davidson's Social Media Game Changed After Ariana Grande Romance

ESC: Jhene Aiko

Singer Jhené Aiko's 6 Lessons on Fitness, Happiness and Good Vibes

5 Times Sophia Bush Threw Shade at Ex Chad Michael Murray

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.