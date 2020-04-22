Boy or girl?!

Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif are revealing the sex of their baby-to-be and it's...a GIRL! Brittany surprised her husband tonight with a golfing-themed pink explosion and the happy couple are sharing the reveal with E! News first.

"In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl," Paul tells E! News exclusively. "I'm so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days.

E! News exclusively broke the news last week that Paul and Brittany are expecting their first child together. Brittany is 14 weeks along in her pregnancy and the couple's bundle of joy is due mid-October.