Can't look away? The Botched doctors can't either.

"I've never seen that before," notes Dr. Terry Dubrow in this very memorable promo clip from the transformation series' upcoming sixth season, now officially set to premiere Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. on E!. Much like season's past, the upcoming Botched installment will see Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif head back to the operating room for a freshly-minted lineup of challenging, inspiring and often borderline unbelievable plastic surgery cases—most warranting major repairs.

"Insane," Dr. Nassif matter-of-factly tells the camera near the new promo's start, before the montage-style video cuts to another scene with the rhinoplasty specialist donning a pair of scrubs and admitting to his team, "Now, I'm nervous." Two seconds later and they're gasping in unison over the OR table, so perhaps he has reason to be?

It's hard to say which forthcoming Botched patients are responsible for the exclamatory comments we hear from both doctors in the promo, though additional snippets from next season's consultations do give us a general sense of what we're in for. Two-pronged tongue? Yep. Double breast implants? That too.