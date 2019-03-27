What do breast implants and breast reductions have in common?

Not much. So the fact that Whitney's plastic surgeon subbed out one for the other while his patient was passed out on the OR table is about as mind-boggling as it is horrific. "I told him, 'I would like a reduction,' and I come out with these massive boobs," recalls the mother of two in this clip from tonight's Botched season finale. "The doctor had put breast implants in without my knowledge."

When Whitney woke up post-surgery, she was "shocked" to find that her chest was about the same size as before. "If not bigger," she adds. "Because [the implants] were so high."

The egregious surgical mix-up was unnerving from the start, for obvious reasons. But after Whitney noticed something off about her implants just a few months later, her frustrating plastic surgery experience quickly spiraled into a medical full-blown nightmare—one she hasn't really woken up from just yet.