by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 11:30 AM
A chronic snore really doesn't compare to this.
In this clip from Wednesday's Botched episode, new patient Jennifer details the harrowing medical journey that ultimately resulted in what she now somberly calls her "dinosaur" nose.
"It's got all these ridges and bumps," she explains. "It looks exactly like the head of a brachiosaurus."
Jennifer's nasal troubles stretched all the way back to childhood. Now, the 40-year-old mom of two recalls feeling frustrated about her excessive snoring issues from an early age, and she wasn't the only one.
"When we would travel a lot, my family would poke fun at me because I had a horrible snoring problem," Jennifer says. "Nobody wanted to share the room in the camper with me 'cause they knew they were going to be up all night listening to me snore like a trucker."
When she finally got around to consulting an ENT about her breathing issues, he suspiciously recommended Jennifer go under the knife for a rhinoplasty. A few months after surgery, she remembers feeling a "really hard, pea-sized bump" beginning to form on the tip of her nose. And that's just the start of what quickly spiraled into a true surgical nightmare.
"The doctor informed me he would be willing to fix [the bump] no charge if I were to not go under anesthesia," Jennifer reveals. "It was just unbearable. I was literally shaking and crying."
Understandably, the Fort Lauderdale resident couldn't go through with the procedure in its entirety. So, a few years and another failed surgery later, she's hoping Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow will be able to help her.
