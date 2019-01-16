BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Cancer Survivor Ann-Marie Turns to the Botched Docs After a Traumatic Double Mastectomy: "It Smelled Like Death"

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Botched doctors are righting these medical wrongs.

On Wednesday's all-new episode, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif met with two new patients who each felt frustrated following messy plastic surgeries. First up, 46-year-old Ann-Marie learned she had breast cancer not long after relocating to South Carolina.

In an attempt to combat the cancer, Ann-Marie's doctors at the time performed a double mastectomy and the DIEP flap procedure for reconstructive purposes. However, after bruising and necrosis formed on her body, another doctor pondered if an intern actually performed the procedure.

"Afterwards, he instructed me to stuff the holes with saline soaked gauze," the Charleston resident revealed. "There were times that I would just tremble 'cause it smelled like death. It tore me apart, it really did."

Thus, she hoped Dr. Dubrow would be able to right some of the damage done to her body.

Photos

The Many Boobs of Botched

Although Ann-Marie's husband John loved her as is, he hoped a revision surgery would help his wife smile again.

"I don't know if you can get rid of all the scarring because there's so much scarring," Ann-Marie informed the doctors. "And there's a part of me that kind of has accepted that, but I want to not look in the mirror and cringe."

Upon examining Ann-Marie's situation, Dr. Dubrow ruled that the new patient needed a "very significant operation on the breast" and had to "completely redo the tummy tuck portion." Despite the difficulties surrounding the case, Heather Dubrow's husband agreed to help Ann-Marie.

Photos

Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow's Bromance

Even though "this was an extraordinarily difficult operation," Dr. Dubrow left the operating room feeling "really, really happy" about his work.

And he wasn't the only one as Ann-Marie couldn't contain her joy following her visit to the O.R.

"Now, after surgery, I no longer look like a monster," Ann-Marie gushed to the Botched camera. "Those scars are gone. I am happy with what I see and I don't mind if John catches a peek, either."

Ann-Marie wasn't the only happy patient as psychic Danielle also had a successful encounter with the Botched doctors.

According to the clairvoyant, she decided to remove her implants after two botched surgeries resulted in capsulized breasts.

"Having breast implants that are literally almost into your armpits and completely being squeezed by capsulized scar tissue is the most uncomfortable experience," the medium mom explained in a confessional.

Following the presentation of Danielle's case, the doctors seemed eager to help her get back to her natural breasts.

"Sometimes it's better to take breast implants out, especially in cases like Danielle, who's had a lot of complications up to this point!" Dr. Nassif expressed later on. "Breast implants are not for everyone."

Photos

Most Interesting Patients on Botched

In the exam room, Dr. Dubrow witnessed how "distorted" Danielle's breasts were and offered up a game plan for a revision. Specifically, Dubrow pitched an internal breast lift (which is actually "very tricky.")

Unsurprisingly, after removing the silicone implants, Dubrow was able to give the natural look the new patient hoped for. In fact, a post-surgery Danielle boasted that she was "a brand new me."

See everything that went down on this week's episode, including plastic surgery enthusiast Laura's $450,000 journey, in the recap video above!

Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Boobs , , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Deer

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson's Nephew Dies 5 Years After Sustaining Head Injuries From Fall

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Denies Pregnancy Rumor With Viral Egg Meme

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Issues Brutal Response to Assistant She Accuses of Extortion

Jennifer Garner, Marie Kondo

Jennifer Garner Joins the Marie Kondo Craze and Wants the Guru to Clean Her Junk Drawer

Riverdale

A New Couple Emerges on Riverdale While Archie Gets Attacked By a Bear

Sarah Paulson, Glass premiere

Sarah Paulson Reveals Whether or Not an Ocean's 8 Sequel Is In the Works

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.