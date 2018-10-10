SERIES PREMIERE
NOV. 2018

ASHLEE+EVAN: Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Are Getting Ready to Perform Live, But Something's Holding Ashlee Back!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It looks like something's giving Ashlee Simpson-Ross the pre-performance jitters.

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of ASHLEE+EVAN, Ashlee and her husband turned musical partner Evan Ross get ready for their listening party where they'll showcase some of their latest tracks.

"I'm trying to get focused, but I feel like I don't know who put you right there, but you're staring at me and now I'm like, really creeped out," Ashlee tells Evan about the life-size cutout of her husband in their dining room.

The cutout, which was a byproduct of Evan's welcome home barbecue, is a bit distracting for Ashlee, but the mom of two pushes it aside and gets down to business.

"Listen, we have this listening party this week," Ashlee reminds Evan. "And I think we should perform a few songs at it. You like that idea?" "100 percent," Evan agrees.

The listening party will be the first time the couple performs their new music live so the vibe has to be just right.

Watch

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Faces Struggles of a Working Mother

Evan Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

E!

"I think it'd be so cool. Stripped down, like acoustic. It should just be like, our love," Ashlee suggests. 

"I think that's great. I think we should do that," Evan maintains. "I definitely think that we should do a song because I think just doing a regular release party on music and just playing the music is not as dynamic."

It's a big moment for Ashlee, who is essentially making her return to the stage, but the singer wants to take the focus off that and keep the focus on the beautiful music the couple's made together.

"I just want it to feel good like everything we've been doing has," Ashlee insists. "I love that," Evan echoes.

See Ashlee and Evan prepare for their big performance in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Ashlee Simpson-Ross , Evan Ross , Couples , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Normani Kordei, NBA Awards

Get Ready for Some New Music From Normani

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Winner

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2018 American Music Awards After Teasing the "Next Chapter"

XXXtentacion

XXXTentacion's Mom Accepts Post-Humous Award at 2018 American Music Awards

Taki Taki, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna, DJ Snake

Watch Cardi B, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna's "Taki Taki" Music Video

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Ciara's Son Future Jr. Is the Cutest Red Carpet Star at the 2018 American Music Awards

Charlie Puth Wasn't Originally Supposed to Sing "See You Again"

NCT 127, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

K-Pop Band NCT 127 Makes Their 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Debut

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.