by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 5:00 AM
Ashlee Simpson-Ross is not happy with husband Evan Ross' crew.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, the "Pieces of Me" singer is left totally stunned when the Star actor's squad crashes their family getaway in Palm Springs. To make matters worse, per Evan, Jessica Simpson's sister isn't "good with surprises."
"When I'm caught off guard I definitely have like a smile, not a lot of words," Ashlee relays to the camera. "I'm probably gonna walk away, go think about it. Maybe be like, 'Rawwwwr,' then come back."
While Diana Ross' son is thrilled to see his close friends, Ashlee makes it known that she isn't happy about the gang's surprise appearance.
"I did not expect that," the Melrose Place alum confides in her husband. "You must've known our friends were coming."
E!
Despite looking incredibly guilty, Evan defends that he "didn't think they'd actually show up."
"I did not tell them that there was rooms all through the house," Evan coyly notes in a confessional. "I didn't say there was, you know, all kinds of villas just on the property waiting for them to sleep in with good sheets and things…I didn't tell them any of that."
"I didn't throw it out there like that," the ATL actor further adds. "I didn't say the pool was warm. I didn't!"
Nonetheless, Ashlee looks beyond displeased as the crew starts to party in the vacation rental.
Watch the awkward scene play out in the clip above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?