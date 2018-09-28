Ashlee Simpson-Ross is not happy with husband Evan Ross' crew.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, the "Pieces of Me" singer is left totally stunned when the Star actor's squad crashes their family getaway in Palm Springs. To make matters worse, per Evan, Jessica Simpson's sister isn't "good with surprises."

"When I'm caught off guard I definitely have like a smile, not a lot of words," Ashlee relays to the camera. "I'm probably gonna walk away, go think about it. Maybe be like, 'Rawwwwr,' then come back."

While Diana Ross' son is thrilled to see his close friends, Ashlee makes it known that she isn't happy about the gang's surprise appearance.

"I did not expect that," the Melrose Place alum confides in her husband. "You must've known our friends were coming."