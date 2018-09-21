Joe Simpson is a fighter.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Ashlee Simpson-Ross meets with her father to discuss life after surviving cancer. While the former dadager is thankfully prostate cancer-free following radiation treatments, he is well aware how his health scare could've taken a tragic turn.

"The biggest part is, because I don't have testosterone, I just don't have energy," Joe relays to Ashlee. "So you have to power through."

According to the Simpson patriarch, a doctor once gave him only six months to live if he didn't go through with a life-saving surgery. This revelation forced Joe to "wrestle" with the idea of saying goodbye to his loved ones.