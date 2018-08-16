Watch Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Share Their Vulnerable Sides in New ASHLEE+EVAN Supertease

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Think you know Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross? Think again.

As was previously teased, the twosome's new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN will follow the couple as they juggle parenting responsibilities with their ever-evolving careers. However, the industry vets' new TV venture will also showcase their vulnerable sides like never before!

Case in point: Ashlee and Evan butt heads over the "Pieces of Me" singer's unwillingness to rush back into the music scene. "I do not want to have my first song that we put out be that," Simpson-Ross notes in the supertease above.

Understandably, this concerns Ashlee's partner in life and music, as he confides in father-in-law Joe Simpson. Per the Star actor, he can feel his wife "pulling back."

Nonetheless, having experienced criticism in the industry before, Ashlee warns that they can't rush their music. "You're not listening to me," an emotional Ashlee comments. "You do something like that and you can never f--king take that back."

Photos

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: Romance Rewind

ASHLEE + EVAN, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

E!

Still Evan's eager to live life to the fullest, having lost his father Arne Næss Jr. at a young age. "My father passed away when I was 15 years old," Diana Ross' son shares amid tears in a confessional. "Climbing in South Africa, he had fallen."

Ashlee almost experienced her own paternal loss as her dad previously faced an aggressive cancer battle. "I remember saying to the doctor, 'What if I don't have surgery?'" Joe relays to Ashlee. "And he said, 'In six months you'll be dead.'"

Since both Ashlee and Evan have experienced so much in their respective lives, it's not surprising to see that the love birds have learned to lean on each other.

"I think the world is needing love right now," Evan concludes to the ASHLEE+EVAN cameras.

See all the very real moments coming to ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday, September 9!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Ashlee Simpson Ross , Evan Ross , Diana Ross , Music , Family , Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Henry Golding, The Tonight Show

Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding Was Voted "Sexual Healer" in High School—but, It's Not What You Think!

Madonna

60 Crazy Facts About Madonna You Probably Didn't Know

Luke Bryan Takes "Forbes" Cash King Crown From Garth Brooks

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Cardi B to Open 2018 MTV VMAs One Month After Giving Birth

Cardi B Puts a Spin on "In My Feelings" for Baby Kulture

Taylor Swift Fights Back Tears 1 Year After Assault Case

Aerosmith Announces Las Vegas Residency

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.