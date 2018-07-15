EXCLUSIVE!

Jessica Simpson Teases Reality TV Return on Ashlee+Evan

by Spencer Lubitz & Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 1:14 PM

It has been 15 years since Jessica Simpson cracked open a can of tune and uttered a sentence that would make pop culture history: "Is this chicken what I have, or is this fish? It says Chicken By The Sea."

The star had said those words to then-husband Nick Lachey on their reality show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, which ended in 2005 after three seasons, months before their split. Now married to Eric Johnson for four years and the mother of their son and daughter, Jessica, who began her career as a singer, has since moved on to concentrate on her fashion and beauty empire. She spent a year in 2012 mentoring contestants on Fashion Star and soon, she will make a reality TV return, briefly, in the name of family.

Jessica said she will make an appearance on sister and fellow singer Ashlee Simpson Ross' new E! docu-series Ashley+Evan with husband Evan Ross.

"I'm on their show, definitely, a for a big moment," Jessica told E! News at the 2018 Beautycon event in Los Angeles on Saturday. "But really, the show is about their discovery in their music and in their relationship. It's very exciting. They're so cute together. I'm exciting for the world to see what I've already seen."

"I mean, being on reality TV definitely makes me hyperventilate a little bit," she added. "I'm not one for being mic'ed up all day. I stick my foot in my mouth too much!"

Jessica has in recent years poked fun at herself over her "chicken of the sea" line, which made her more famous and remains one of the most memorable reality show quotes.

Jessica rose to fame with her hit single "I Wanna Love You Forever" in 1999, competing against the likes of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. She has not recorded music or performed onstage in more than seven years. However, she may be making her music comeback soon. At a Beautycon panel, Jessica told the audience that she has been working on a new song.

 

Jessica brought her and Eric's 6-year-old daughter along with her to the Beautycon event. At a panel, the star also talked about the child's newfound love of makeup.

"She came home from school and she had mascara on, and I found out she was sneaking mascara in to the bathroom at school and putting it on her friends too!" she said. "So we have another makeup lover."

My daughter, I feel like she always feels beautiful," Jessica told E! News. "Like, her confidence is really amazing. She like inspires me. I love watching her catch a glimpse of herself in the mirror and pose. She's really into beauty, makeup, hair, all of it, so, it's cute."

The E! series Ashlee+Evan will premiere on September 9 at 7 p.m.

