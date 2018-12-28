Chrissy Teigen Sends John Legend a Sweet and Sassy Birthday Message

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Happy birthday, John Legend! The "All of Me" singer turned 40 on Friday!

In celebration of her husband's special day, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share a very sweet (and sassy!) birthday message. Alongside a series of family photos of Legend with the couple's daughter Luna, 2, and Miles, 7 months, Teigen wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine."

"Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it," Teigen continued. "You are one of a kind."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and author went on to write, "I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet."

Teigen concluded her post with a cheeky comment, writing to Legend, "I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH."

"Booyah," Legend commented on the post, to which Teigen replied, "gonna return this la perla."

Teigen then dedicated a second Instagram post to pictures of Legend with their son. She captioned the series of father-son photos, "carousel for miles and daddy! #happy40."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Legend , Chrissy Teigen , Couples , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Usher, Grace Miguel

Usher Files for Divorce From Grace Miguel

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Hawaii

All the Details on Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Holiday Hawaiian Getaway

Jill Zarin, Gary Brody

Jill Zarin Makes New Romance Instagram Official Almost a Year After Husband Bobby's Death

Josephine de La Baumem, Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson and Joséphine de La Baume Finalize Their Divorce

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

10 New Year's Resolutions Based on Beauty Advice From the Kardashians and More

Meredith Hagner, Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell Proposes to Actress Meredith Hagner With a Massive Engagement Ring

Keira Knightley

You Won't Believe Keira Knightley's Bizarre Musical Talent

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.