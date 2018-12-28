Chrissy Teigen Sends John Legend a Sweet and Sassy Birthday Message

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Happy birthday, John Legend! The "All of Me" singer turned 40 on Friday!

In celebration of her husband's special day, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share a very sweet (and sassy!) birthday message. Alongside a series of family photos of Legend with the couple's daughter Luna, 2, and Miles, 7 months, Teigen wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine."

"Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it," Teigen continued. "You are one of a kind."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and author went on to write, "I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet."

Teigen concluded her post with a cheeky comment, writing to Legend, "I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH."

"Booyah," Legend commented on the post, to which Teigen replied, "gonna return this la perla."

Teigen then dedicated a second Instagram post to pictures of Legend with their son. She captioned the series of father-son photos, "carousel for miles and daddy! #happy40."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Legend , Chrissy Teigen , Couples , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Keira Knightley

You Won't Believe Keira Knightley's Bizarre Musical Talent

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, YouTube

This Video of Dwayne Johnson Surprising Young Fans Will Instantly Spark Happy Tears

Sarah Hyland

Driver Accused of Killing Sarah Hyland's Cousin in Crash Charged With Manslaughter

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

A My Big Fat Fabulous Life Goodbye Turns Awkward Thanks to a Kiss Between Whitney and Buddy

Michael Fishman and wife Jennifer

The Conners' Michael Fishman and Wife Jennifer Split After Almost 20 Years

Grover, Sesame Street

Did Grover Drop an F-Bomb on Sesame Street? The Internet Is Divided

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Miami Condo, Faena House

Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian With a $14 Million Condo: See Inside

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.