Golden Globes 2019 Presenters List Includes Sterling K. Brown, Lupita Nyong’o and More

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images;Steve Granitz/WireImage; Presley Ann/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 5:00 PM
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images;Steve Granitz/WireImage; Presley Ann/Getty Images
What do Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Lupita Nyong'oall have in common? They are going to be presenters at this year's Golden Globe Awards.
E! News can exclusively share that the award-winning stars were chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to present awards for the show on Jan. 6.
They will be joined onstage by hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who follow in the footsteps of previous hosts like Seth Meyers (2018), Jimmy Fallon(2017) and Ricky Gervais (2016, 2012, 2011, 2010), as well as co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (2015, 2014, 2013).
And, in other exciting news, Idris Elba's daughter, Isan Elba, was chosen to be this year's lucky Golden Globes Ambassador. The 16-year-old will be the first ambassador to present a new statuette to winners.
While there are many movies worthy of taking home the gold, many movies lead the pack with Adam McKay's Vice getting named for six nominations. The films that come in a close second are A Star Is Born, The Favourite and Green Book with five nominations each.
As for TV, The Assassination of Gianni Versace is favored to win in the four categories it received nods in.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?