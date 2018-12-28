The Conners' Michael Fishman and Wife Jennifer Split After Almost 20 Years

Michael Fishman and wife Jennifer Briner have called it quits after nearly 20 years of marriage.

E! News has learned that on Thursday, Dec. 27, Jennifer filed for legal separation from Fishman, who stars as D.J. Conner on the ABC series, The Conners. Fishman and Briner, who married in 1999, have two children together.

In response to the split news, Fishman told TMZ that it was an "amicable" decision between the duo and that they went to court to file the documents together. According to the outlet, Fishman and Briner have "been in the process of splitting amicably" since June 2017.