Ring in 2019 With These New Year's Eve TV Specials

Ready to close out 2018? There's a TV special for that.

There are quite a few specials to help you say goodbye to the year that was, hosted by the likes of Ryan Seacrest, Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen, Jenny McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Steve Harvey, Andy Cohen and more. Plus, performances by artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and so many other favorites. Make your decisions wisely.

A Toast to 2018

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb ring in the new year with a star-studded special highlighting the year's biggest pop culture moments. Michael Bublé, Ellie Kemper, Busy Phillipps and more are set to appear airing from 8-10 p.m. on NBC.