Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian With a $14 Million Condo: See Inside

Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a very expensive Christmas gift.

E! News has confirmed that the "Stronger" rapper purchased a $14 million condo for the couple in the luxurious 18-story Faena House complex in Miami Beach. Kanye, who recently spent time in the area, viewed the property while he was in town for Art Basel.

"Kanye completely surprised her for Christmas with the gift," a source tells E! News. "Kim and Kanye did not view the condo together and they have not been looking. She has also never seen the condo."

According to reports, the unit is 4,700 square feet and has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Kimye's new place also has a large wraparound terrace.