Ariana Grande Cancels New Year's Eve Weekend Concert Amid "Health Issues"

It's been a trying year for Grande, from the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September, to her split with Pete Davidson. In recent weeks, the singer has been laying low, celebrating the holidays with her family and friends.

Over Christmas, Grande revealed to fans on social media that she FaceTimed with her estranged father, Edward Butera. Grande previously revealed to Seventeen that she had fallen out of touch with her father.

"It's private, but it happened last year," Grande told the magazine in 2014. "It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."