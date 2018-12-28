Why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Fans Think They Broke Up Again

Could Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid be over for good?

It's been weeks since the famous couple was last seen together and fans are starting to wonder if Zigi have called it quits. According to some hardcore Zigi fans, the evidence of a breakup is out in the open for all to see. Like the fact that Zayn no longer follows Gigi on Instagram and their obvious absence from each other's social media accounts in general.

Moreover, the couple used to frequently be photographed visiting one another at their respective New York City apartments, but the last time they were spotted at either place was on October 3.

And it appears that the model and singer didn't spend the holidays with each other as they did last year. Gigi shared a throwback photo of her, Bella Hadid and their mother Yolanda Hadid with Santa on the 25th, while Zayn seems to have spent Christmas with his family in New York City.